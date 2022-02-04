Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on British throne01:31
Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics06:10
Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony03:24
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics03:48
Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’02:42
All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin03:38
Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony04:50
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins02:21
Chipmakers ramp up production as demand increases00:39
Now Playing
Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting00:40
UP NEXT
Four of Boris Johnson's top aides quit amid Covid lockdown parties scandal00:28
Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader02:12
Rescuers race against time to save boy trapped down well in Morocco00:52
U.S. accuses Russia of disinformation campaign as pretext for invasion of Ukraine06:09
Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border01:01
Pfizer-BioNTech co-founders give exclusive look into creation of Covid-19 vaccine05:18
Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families03:02
Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble01:03
ISIS leader dead following US special forces raid in Syria, Biden announces01:33
Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation02:24
Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting00:40
The presidents of Russia and China struck a defiant tone against unspecified "external forces" in a joint statement issued after their meeting in Beijing on Friday.Feb. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on British throne01:31
Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics06:10
Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony03:24
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics03:48
Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’02:42
All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin03:38