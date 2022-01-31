Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Russia's Ministry of Defense released videos of military drills taking place on sea and land at a time when relations with the U.S. and NATO are strained over Ukraine.Jan. 31, 2022
