NBC News

Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

01:05

An explosion in eastern Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, adding that there was no indication of a deliberate attack.Nov. 16, 2022

