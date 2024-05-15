IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Meme stocks are back, Russia makes gains around Ukraine's second city, and meet the best dogs — at least by Westminster Kennel Club standards

Russian airstrikes and missiles target residential areas of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine
May 15, 202400:58
Russia carried out a series of airstrikes on residential areas of Kharkiv, injuring at least 20 people. One of the sites hit was a 20-story building in the city center, emergency services said. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has long been targeted by Russian attacks, but the strikes have become more intense in recent months.May 15, 2024

