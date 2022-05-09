IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint at World War Two memorial

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Putin justifies ‘forced, timely’ invasion of Ukraine as response to Western threats

    01:55

  • Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record

    00:38

  • President Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’

    01:56

  • Russia holds annual Victory Day parade commemorating end of WWII

    01:09

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appeals for billions in aid from G-7

    02:33

  • 'We say thank you': U2 rockers Bono and The Edge stand with Ukraine in surprise performance

    01:12

  • Body retrieved as Cuban rescuers search rubble of Havana hotel

    00:49

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

  • ‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes

    01:46

  • Video captures immediate aftermath of Madrid explosion

    01:21

  • Evacuees from besieged Mariupol steel plant reach relative safety

    01:18

  • Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba

    06:49

  • Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  • Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

    05:18

  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov lays wreath ahead of Victory Day

    00:47

  • US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russian vessel Moskva, officials say

    02:43

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  • Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

NBC News

Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint at World War Two memorial

01:02

Russia’s ambassador to Poland was doused in red paint by protesters as he attended a ceremony to mark the end of World War Two.May 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint at World War Two memorial

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Putin justifies ‘forced, timely’ invasion of Ukraine as response to Western threats

    01:55

  • Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record

    00:38

  • President Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’

    01:56

  • Russia holds annual Victory Day parade commemorating end of WWII

    01:09

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appeals for billions in aid from G-7

    02:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All