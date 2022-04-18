IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At least seven killed in Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine

    00:37

  • 4 missiles strike Lviv as Russia claims it controls Mariupol

    02:49

  • Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Russian-backed separatist forces close in on Mariupol

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms

    01:44

  • Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition

    02:33

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:25

  • Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’

    00:48

  • Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West

    02:00

  • ‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

    01:54

  • Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

    04:40

  • An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught

    01:41

  • Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture

    02:22

  • Zelenskyy calls situation in Mariupol 'inhuman'

    01:40

  • Russia launches new attack on capital city

    02:30

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

    11:23

  • ‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says

    02:50

  • Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks

    02:40

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

NBC News

Russian-backed separatist forces close in on Mariupol

00:52

Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donetsk region closed in on Mariupol after Ukrainian troops resisted the Russian ultimatum to surrender. Moscow claims to have near complete control over the port city, but Ukraine says some of its soldiers are still holding parts of the city.April 18, 2022

  • At least seven killed in Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine

    00:37

  • 4 missiles strike Lviv as Russia claims it controls Mariupol

    02:49

  • Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Russian-backed separatist forces close in on Mariupol

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms

    01:44

  • Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition

    02:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All