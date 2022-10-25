IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian court denies Brittney Griner's appeal against prison sentence on drug charges

Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal against prison sentence on drug charges

A Russian court on Tuesday denied Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges. U.S. diplomat Elizabeth Rood said that the court's decision was "another sad day for the rule of law."Oct. 25, 2022

