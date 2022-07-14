IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded

'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded

02:15

“This is an act of Russian terror. These are not people. These are bastards who have done this,” President Zelenskyy told an international conference on war crimes after cruise missiles struck a city center far from any current fighting.July 14, 2022

