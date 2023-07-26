IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: 'Massive amount' of evidence found in suspected serial killer's home, interest rates expected to rise, and trans man violently arrested by L.A. deputy

    Russian Defense Minister is in Pyongyang for Korean War commemorations

    U.N. begins talks with North Korea over Travis King

  • UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

  • Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says

  • North Korea silent on Travis King as U.S. Army launches investigation

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

  • Tourist describes moment U.S. soldier ran ‘full gas’ into North Korea

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King

  • Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’

  • US soldier in custody after crossing the border into North Korea

  • North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says

  • North Korea launches suspected long-range missile

  • Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

  • North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan

  • U.S. to send nuclear submarines to protect South Korea

  • Video shows North Korea's new 'solid-fuel ICBM launch'

  • North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan

Russian Defense Minister is in Pyongyang for Korean War commemorations

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Pyongyang ahead of commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.July 26, 2023

