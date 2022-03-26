IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian deputy denounces war in Ukraine at packed council meeting

    01:14
Russian deputy denounces war in Ukraine at packed council meeting

01:14

A local Russian lawmaker denounced the war in Ukraine at a council meeting in Voronezh. Nina Belyayeva described the Russian invasion as a "war crime".March 26, 2022

