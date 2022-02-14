IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said. The CAS also said that suspending the 15-year-old Olympian from competition would have caused her “irreparable harm.”Feb. 14, 2022

