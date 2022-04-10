IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Egg prices soar before Passover and Easter

    01:47

  • Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruits

    02:48

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Political figures testing positive for Covid after Washington dinner

    02:03

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Russian forces prepare for new attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Florida police officer creates soccer team to welcome immigrant children

    02:27

  • The woman trying to change the face of crypto investors

    02:33

  • Axiom crew arrives at ISS

    01:29

  • Shanghai in lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

    01:46

  • One city’s potential return to indoor mask mandate

    01:56

  • What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?

    02:09

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv

    02:22

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42

  • White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation

    02:08

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years

    01:44

  • No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial

    01:27

  • Rise in Covid subvariant cases

    01:31

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

NETWORK NEWS

Russian forces prepare for new attacks in Eastern Ukraine

02:23

Satellite images show an eight-mile long column of Russian tanks and artillery amassing near Kharkiv as Ukrainians rush to escape. Meanwhile, President Putin has appointed a new ground commander to oversee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  April 10, 2022

  • Egg prices soar before Passover and Easter

    01:47

  • Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruits

    02:48

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Political figures testing positive for Covid after Washington dinner

    02:03

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Russian forces prepare for new attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All