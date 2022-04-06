Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol01:17
Residents of Mariupol under Russian control received humanitarian aid on Tuesday, forming long lines for boxes of supplies and hot food.April 6, 2022
