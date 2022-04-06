IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police won’t be charged in death of Amir Locke, Black man killed during no-knock warrant

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

    02:02

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes

    02:04

  • Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

    03:26

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using hunger as a weapon

    00:56

  • Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ city of Bucha

    01:18

  • Ukrainian refugees wait in Tijuana for permission to enter U.S.

    01:13

  • American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42

  • Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    01:48

  • Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband

    01:26

  • Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

    04:42

  • Zelenskyy presents awards to heroes of Ukrainian resistance

    01:33

  • White House: Russian sanctions will target financial institutions, government officials

    00:48

  • U.N. chief: ‘I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha’

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy presents graphic video to U.N. Security Council to show Russian atrocities

    00:43

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

    09:30

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

NBC News

Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

01:17

Residents of Mariupol under Russian control received humanitarian aid on Tuesday, forming long lines for boxes of supplies and hot food.April 6, 2022

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    Russian humanitarian aid distributed in besieged Mariupol

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

    02:02

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes

    02:04

  • Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians

    03:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All