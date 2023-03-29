IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian man whose daughter drew anti-war picture flees house arrest

Russian man whose daughter drew anti-war picture flees house arrest

A Russian man who was sentenced to two years in a penal colony after his daughter drew a picture of missiles raining down on a Ukrainian family has managed to escape house arrest. After his daughter’s teacher called the police over the drawing, police found that the man had criticized the Russian army on social media, which was made illegal shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.March 29, 2023

