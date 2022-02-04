Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border01:01
UP NEXT
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border01:09
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions03:04
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21
Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council02:16
Russia stages military drills as Ukrainian crisis continues01:23
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'08:44
Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’01:24
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38
Rep. Jayapal on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Now is the time for diplomacy to play its role'04:16
Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border02:26
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates01:46
Russia's foreign minister criticizes U.S. written response on Ukraine01:20
Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases02:47
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way01:22
How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops02:32
Moscow accuses West of pushing Ukraine to provoke Russia01:25
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine02:01
Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border01:01
Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus. The drills involved missile systems, helicopters, tanks and armored personnel carriers.Feb. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Russian military holds live-fire drill with Belarus near Ukrainian border01:01
UP NEXT
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine01:15
Fort Bragg troops gear up for Eastern Europe deployment02:02
Satellite images reveal Russian military activity near Ukrainian border01:09
Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions03:04
Putin on Ukraine negotiations: ‘Fundamental Russian concerns were ignored’01:21