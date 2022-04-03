IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    07:59

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

    01:54

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

    02:34

  • Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine

    01:10

  • Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

    01:12

  • Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas

    02:11
    Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says

    00:34
    Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine

    01:00

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage

    01:09

  • Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces leaving mines behind

    01:32

  • Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness

    01:44

  • The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    01:45

  • Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

    02:26

  • ‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine

    01:11

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border

    00:47

  • Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid

    02:34

  • Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces

    01:42

  • Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv

    01:31

  • Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 

    03:12

NBC News

Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says

00:34

Loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea early Sunday and black smoke was seen rising above the city.April 3, 2022

