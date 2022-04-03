Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success01:54
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'02:34
Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine01:10
Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy01:12
Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas02:11
Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says00:34
Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine01:00
Odesa braces for Russian invasion06:48
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage01:09
Zelenskyy says retreating Russian forces leaving mines behind01:32
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness01:44
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland01:45
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack02:26
‘We will help you rebuild your cities’: E.U. promises more support for Ukraine01:11
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil depot near Ukrainian border00:47
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aid02:34
Irpin residents describe 'happiness beyond imagination' after recapture from Russian forces01:42
Ukrainian troops remain on high alert despite Russia’s claimed withdrawal from Kyiv01:31
Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 03:12
Loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea early Sunday and black smoke was seen rising above the city.April 3, 2022
