  • Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’

    01:15
    Russian missiles strike key bridge in Odessa, no injuries reported

    01:03
    Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

    04:15

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:01

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

    01:54

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

    01:41

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

    07:21

  • Putin vows ‘lightning fast’ response to outside interference in Ukraine

    01:33

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    05:31

  • Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

    04:07

  • Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

    02:30

  • Heads roll as Soviet-era 'friendship' monument dismantled in Kyiv

    00:59

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia launched missiles that flew over three nuclear plants

    00:59

  • The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

    02:29

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • President Zelenskyy brings cheer, and iPads, to hospitalized children

    01:37

  • U.N. chief visits Putin on Ukraine peace mission

    01:25

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

Russian missiles strike key bridge in Odessa, no injuries reported

01:03

Officials say Russian missiles struck a strategic bridge that is a key connection between the southern part of the Odesa region to the rest of Ukraine.April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

