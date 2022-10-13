Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a video address to the Council of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored global leaders to help bring Russian “murderers” to justice and decried the “terror” Putin has brought to Ukraine. The leader also called for more anti-aircraft systems, which he said could be a “fundamental step to end the entire war.”Oct. 13, 2022

