Military

Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky launches four Bulava ICBMs in test

Russian military hailed the successful test of four Bulava missiles, launched in a single volley from the submarine Yuri Dolgoruky while submerged in the White Sea.May.23.2018

