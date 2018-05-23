Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky launches four Bulava ICBMs in test
Russian military hailed the successful test of four Bulava missiles, launched in a single volley from the submarine Yuri Dolgoruky while submerged in the White Sea.
