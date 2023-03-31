IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Russian nuclear weapons vital to protect Belarus from the West, president says

01:07

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russian tactical nuclear weapons, set to be deployed in his country, would protect it from Western threats. "Take my word for it ... They are preparing to invade Belarus, to destroy our country," Lukashenko said in an annual address to lawmakers and government officials.March 31, 2023

