Audacious thief steals painting from Moscow museum in broad daylight

Russian painting stolen in broad daylight from Moscow museum wall

01:06

Russian police said the landscape of Crimean mountains valued at $1 million was recovered after a tipoff, but a suspect arrested in connection with the theft denied any involvement.Jan. 28, 2019

