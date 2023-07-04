IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian people are more united than ever, Putin says

Russian people are more united than ever, Putin says

President Vladimir Putin told a forum of Asian leaders that the Russian people were more united than ever, in his first appearance before an international assembly since June's short-lived mutiny.July 4, 2023

