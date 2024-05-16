Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China

- Now Playing
Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China01:51
- UP NEXT
Putin removes longtime Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu04:10
Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers00:57
President Putin warns the West that Russian forces are combat ready at Victory Day parade01:40
Putin begins his fifth term as Russian president00:41
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct01:39
American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say00:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin joins Orthodox worshippers for Easter Mass00:48
Brittney Griner reveals humiliating treatment and conditions inside Russian prison03:00
98-year-old Ukrainian woman walks miles in her slippers to escape fighting01:30
Blinken: Russia would struggle in Ukraine without China’s support00:36
WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich appears at Moscow hearing, loses appeal00:56
Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding02:26
First anniversary of reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia01:32
One year since WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia01:25
Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded01:57
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia02:10
Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 13701:21
Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court01:19
Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims01:33
- Now Playing
Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China01:51
- UP NEXT
Putin removes longtime Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu04:10
Russian bus plunges into river, killing passengers00:57
President Putin warns the West that Russian forces are combat ready at Victory Day parade01:40
Putin begins his fifth term as Russian president00:41
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct01:39
Play All