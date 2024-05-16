IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia's Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at the start of a two-day visit to China
Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing at the start of a two-day visit - Putin's first foreign trip since his re-election as president. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Beijing for Early Today.May 16, 2024

