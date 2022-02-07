IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate

    01:59

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • New interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai raises more questions

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Russian President Putin says Ukraine talks with Macron 'substantive'

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Macron meets Putin to urge de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:31

  • Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marked with royal gun salutes

    00:47

  • IOC says its president met with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

    03:16

  • Russia masses 70 percent of forces needed for Ukrainian invasion

    06:45

  • Pope Francis tells TV talk show he's no saint

    01:33

  • State of emergency declared for Ottawa as Covid protests deepen

    00:52

  • Queen Elizabeth II begins celebrations for Platinum Jubilee

    01:23

  • Moment Moroccan boy pulled from well after four days

    00:35

  • Olympics live broadcast interrupted as reporter dragged away by Chinese official

    00:30

  • New leader in Burkina Faso following military takeover

    03:55

  • China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off

    05:01

  • Russia receives strong support from China in Ukraine standoff

    01:17

  • Ukrainian troops use Chernobyl ghost town for training exercises

    01:36

  • Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 70 years on British throne

    01:31

  • Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    06:10

  • Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony

    03:24

NBC News

Russian President Putin says Ukraine talks with Macron 'substantive'

01:47

Russian President Vladimir Putin said talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were "useful and substantive". President Macron urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, as Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops on the country's border.Feb. 7, 2022

  • State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate

    01:59

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • New interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai raises more questions

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Russian President Putin says Ukraine talks with Macron 'substantive'

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Macron meets Putin to urge de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:31

  • Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marked with royal gun salutes

    00:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All