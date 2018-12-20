Vladimir Putin is quizzed on when he’ll get married again

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked about his marriage plans at annual news conference

00:36

At his annual news conference in Moscow, Vladimir Putin was asked, “When are you going to get married?” to which he replied by saying “as an honest man” he should do … at some point.Dec. 20, 2018

