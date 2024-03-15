IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Aid ship arrives off Gaza coast, a possible bidding war over TikTok, and Pornhub blocks users in Texas

NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins
March 15, 202401:08
NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins

01:08

NBC News' Keir Simmons reported from inside a Moscow polling on the first day of voting in Russia's presidential election.March 15, 2024

    NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins

    01:08
    President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

    01:15

  • 'I wish I never made this film': Ukrainian director on Oscar winning documentary

    01:27

  • Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin

    01:03

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

  • Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: Mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny

    00:40
