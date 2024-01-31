IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Iran threatens decisive response to any U.S. attack, cardio's impact on prostate cancer risk, and Elmo’s wellness check sets off a wave of despair

  • Now Playing

    Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

    02:05

  • Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

    00:57

  • Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

    00:50

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

    00:46

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

  • Russian women call for mobilized men to return home from the Ukraine war

    01:18

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

    01:11

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

    01:29

  • Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine

    01:44

  • Russia launches more than 120 missiles toward Ukraine, killing 7

    00:27

  • Russian missile strikes in Odesa kill at least three people

    01:14

  • Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

    02:24

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

    05:29

  • How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57

NBC News

Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

01:17

Thailand may deport visiting a dissident rock band that criticized the war in Ukraine back to Russia, after arresting members following a Phuket concert.Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All