IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown

    01:04

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    02:05

  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice

    01:58

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Vivek Ramaswamy implies America involved in Ukraine war because of Hunter Biden

    02:00

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center

    00:16

  • Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

    01:19

  • Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship

    00:43

  • Russian drones hit grain export infrastructure, Ukraine says

    00:53

  • Skyscraper in Moscow hit by second drone attack in 2 days

    01:42

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

  • Ukraine and Russia trade deadly attacks, striking civilian locations

    01:14

  • Zelenskyy says war is 'returning to Russia’ after drone attack

    02:40

  • War is returning to Russian territory, Zelenskyy says

    00:46

  • Drones rock Moscow over the weekend

    01:17

  • Putin pledges free grain for Africa

    01:20

  • Trevor Reed hurt while fighting in Ukraine war, after being released in Russian prisoner swap

    04:43

  • Russia claims to have shot down 2 drones launched from Ukraine

    00:47

Early TODAY

Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson

01:19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Russia had struck the Kherson region, where shelling killed a mother and her two children, one of whom was just 22 days old. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown

    01:04

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    02:05

  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice

    01:58

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

    01:43

  • Vivek Ramaswamy implies America involved in Ukraine war because of Hunter Biden

    02:00
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All