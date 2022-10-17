IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian 'suicide' drones strike central Kyiv early Monday

    11 dead, 15 wounded after mass shooting at Russian military range

  • 11 soldiers dead, 15 wounded at training facility, according to Russian Ministry of Defense

  • Putin says ‘no need’ for peace talks with President Biden

  • Head of Ukraine's Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk speaks out

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

  • Belarusian president warns against crossing Putin's 'red lines'

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak

  • Russia launches deadly missile strike on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

  • Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

  • Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

  • Russia steps up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

  • Video shows moment family rescued from rubble of Zaporizhzhia home

  • Biden says Putin 'miscalculated significantly’ Ukrainian resistance

  • Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes

  • Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’

  • Russian missile attack narrowly misses woman in viral video

NBC News

Russian 'suicide' drones strike central Kyiv early Monday

Explosive-laden drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.Oct. 17, 2022

