    Watch: Russian TV shows moment Griner, Bout are swapped

NBC News

Watch: Russian TV shows moment Griner, Bout are swapped

Russian TV showed the exchange of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout at Abu Dhabi airport and moments immediately after Griner's release from prison.Dec. 9, 2022

