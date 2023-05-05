IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video shows Russian and Ukrainian delegates scuffling over Ukrainian flag grab

Video shows Russian and Ukrainian delegates scuffling over Ukrainian flag grab

A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a summit of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia's lead delegate. Video showed Ukraine's Olesandr Marikovski hitting the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag.May 5, 2023

