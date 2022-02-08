Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)
Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle is taking home silver in the Men’s Super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics. What led to his victory in Beijing? He sat down with NBC News’ Joe Fryer ahead of the Games to talk about his mindset heading into competition, recovering from a devastating crash in 2021, and his family legacy in the sport of Alpine skiing.Feb. 8, 2022
Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)
