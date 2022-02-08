Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)
Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ryan Cochran-Siegle showed NBC News’ Joe Fryer some of his relatives’ impressive skiing memorabilia, and shared how it feels competing in a sport where his family has such a remarkable history. “It feels like contributing to something that’s so much more than me,” he said.Feb. 8, 2022
