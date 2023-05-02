Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham soccer triumph

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hollywood stars and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joined players and staff from the Welsh soccer club on an open-top bus victory parade, celebrating the men’s team winning promotion to the English Football League and the women’s side moving up to the highest level of competition in Wales.May 2, 2023

