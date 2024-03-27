IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sacramento declares it is a 'transgender sanctuary city'
March 27, 202401:22
    Sacramento declares it is a 'transgender sanctuary city'

A resolution declaring Sacramento a "transgender sanctuary city" has been adopted by the California capitol's city council. KCRA's Carolina Estrada reports.March 27, 2024

