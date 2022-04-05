Safety concerns spark Miami Beach apartment building evacuation
01:34
Residents from Bayview 60 Homes in North Miami Beach were given just hours to move out of their apartment building after an engineering firm called the building structurally unsafe. WTVJ's Julie Leonardi reports.April 5, 2022
Rescuers find non-verbal teen lost in woods near Los Angeles
01:54
Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee
03:46
Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items
02:16
Now Playing
Safety concerns spark Miami Beach apartment building evacuation
01:34
UP NEXT
Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting
02:52
Pennsylvania student describes jumping out window during school shooting