Safety concerns spark North Miami Beach apartment building evacuation
01:34
Residents from Bayview 60 Homes in North Miami Beach were given just hours to move out of their apartment building after an engineering firm called the building structurally unsafe. WTVJ's Julie Leonardi reports.April 5, 2022
