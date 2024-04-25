IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Student protest arrests across the country, mom says ex-cop 'brainwashed' teen girlfriend before double killing, Venice tries to deter day-trippers

Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris
April 25, 202400:44
  • Now Playing

    Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Two riderless horses gallop through central London

    00:39

  • Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

    00:50

  • Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

    00:38

  • Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub

    01:34

  • At least one student dies in Finland school shooting

    00:37

  • Pope Francis tells priests to consider their own sins in Holy Thursday address

    01:50

  • Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded

    01:57

  • NBC News obtains an exclusive look at airborne security for the Paris Olympics

    01:24

  • Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap

    01:01

  • Irish prime minister makes surprise resignation announcement

    01:25

  • American man sentenced to life in prison for attacking two U.S. women in Germany, killing one

    00:40

  • France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution

    00:37

  • Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest

    00:39

  • Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain

    00:40

  • King Charles III references cancer diagnosis as he meets with U.K. prime minister

    00:55

  • Two rescued after sinkhole swallows cars in Naples, Italy

    00:47

  • Alexei Navalany’s wife calls for defeat of Putin’s ‘horrific regime’

    01:57

  • Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage

    00:23

  • NATO chief criticizes Trump's remarks about not defending allies

    01:42

NBC News

Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris

00:44

The sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, the most famous cabaret club in Paris, fell to the ground in the early hours of Thursday, a venue spokesperson said. "We don't know what happened ... no one was hurt," the spokesperson said.April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Sails fall off the landmark Moulin Rouge's red windmill in Paris

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Two riderless horses gallop through central London

    00:39

  • Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

    00:50

  • Watch lawmakers brawl as Georgian Parliament considers 'foreign agent' bill

    00:38

  • Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub

    01:34

  • At least one student dies in Finland school shooting

    00:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All