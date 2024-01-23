IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storms continue to pummel the U.S.

    01:32

  • Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US

    02:37

  • Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37

  • Fans shovel out Highmark Stadium before Bills-Chiefs playoff game

    01:20

  • Deadly Arctic blast impacts much of the United States

    01:39

  • Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather

    01:25

  • Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

    00:45

  • Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze

    01:39

  • Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.

    02:20

  • Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

    01:26

  • How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather

    03:58

  • Millions of Americans wake up under winter weather alerts

    03:31

  • New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast

    03:19

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  • Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10

  • Nearly 100 million in US under icy grip of arctic weather

    03:39

NBC News Channel

San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

01:05

After three separate storms stuck the area over the weekend, residents in San Diego, California, walked through streets flooded with waist-deep water and saw local freeways closed from the flooding.Jan. 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storms continue to pummel the U.S.

    01:32

  • Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US

    02:37

  • Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

    00:37

  • Fans shovel out Highmark Stadium before Bills-Chiefs playoff game

    01:20

  • Deadly Arctic blast impacts much of the United States

    01:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All