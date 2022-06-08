IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
San Francisco District Attorney Boudin speaks after apparent recall

01:29

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa spoke to a crowd of supporters after a projected recall loss in the county. He was elected to the position in 2019.June 8, 2022

