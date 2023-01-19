IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust,' D.A. says

  • Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident

    Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

  • Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court

  • California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy

  • Body of Pennsylvania mother found partially buried

  • Watch: Five inmates flee in stolen vehicle after escaping Missouri jail

  • Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82 million in lawsuit against Celsius

  • California public defender found dead in Mexico

  • Authorities search for multiple missing Massachusetts women

  • Record snowstorm slams Great Plains

  • Watch: Police chase stolen tractor driving erratically

  • Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use

  • Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting

  • Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation

  • Immigration records show Rep. Santos' mother wasn't in U.S. on 9/11

San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident

Collier Gwin, 71, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after video showed him spraying a homeless woman with a water hose. KNTV's Emma Goss reports.Jan. 19, 2023

