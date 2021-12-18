San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency to fight crime, overdose deaths
02:17
Share this -
copied
Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city’s poorest areas. KNTV's Christie Smith reports.Dec. 18, 2021
UP NEXT
What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?
05:03
DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year
02:25
Crews uncover potential 1887 time capsule in Robert E. Lee statue pedestal
00:41
Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations
02:27
Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial
03:15
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap