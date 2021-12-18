IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency to fight crime, overdose deaths

02:17

Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city’s poorest areas. KNTV's Christie Smith reports.Dec. 18, 2021

