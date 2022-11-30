IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  LGBTQ bars turn to metal detectors after Club Q shooting

    01:59
    San Francisco police cleared to use lethal robots

    01:35
    Brett Favre asks to be removed from Mississippi welfare fraud lawsuit

    03:39

  Wife of murdered police officer speaks out after Kevin Johnson execution

    02:37

  Texas woman reunites with family 51 years after kidnapping

    04:20

  Woman sues Kraft Heinz, claims Velveeta macaroni prep time is misleading

    04:06

  Remains of four infants found in freezer in Boston apartment

    01:06

  Pennsylvania teen allegedly used Instagram to ask for help concealing dead body

    01:43

  Severe weather, delays cause holiday travel nightmare

    03:03

  Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured

    01:28

  Family of Missouri death row inmate asks for clemency

    01:41

  Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson

    03:27

  New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

    03:11

  Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

    03:49

  HBCU calls for investigation after traffic stop turned to search for drugs

    03:23

  Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting

    01:35

  Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating

    01:37

  Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

  Driver accused of plowing into Massachusetts Apple store charged with reckless homicide

    01:55

  Mother of missing Georgia toddler arrested, accused of murder

    01:49

San Francisco police cleared to use lethal robots

01:35

San Francisco city supervisors vote 8-3 to allow police to use potentially lethal remote-controlled robots in certain situations. KNTV's Stephanie Magallon reports.Nov. 30, 2022

