San Jose police: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping of three-month-old baby

- UP NEXT
Californians face strict new water rules01:31
Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call01:41
3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter01:26
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport01:46
Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack01:58
White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus02:40
Political leaders to attend funeral service for Madeleine Albright03:46
Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest00:53
Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week06:54
New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation02:53
Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game03:46
Texas student with intellectual disability celebrated admissions to 'Elevar' program01:44
Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery07:51
Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car03:29
Missing 3-month old found alive in California01:34
Juvenile suspect arrested in case of missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead01:52
Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions01:45
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park01:51
Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy01:28
Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin06:01
- UP NEXT
Californians face strict new water rules01:31
Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call01:41
3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter01:26
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport01:46
Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack01:58
White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus02:40
Play All