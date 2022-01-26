San Jose to institute gun ownership requirements including liability insurance
San Jose, California, has voted to become the first city in the U.S. to pass gun ownership requirements, including forcing owners to pay a fee and purchase liability insurance. KNTV reports.Jan. 26, 2022
