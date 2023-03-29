IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his company 'has not broken the law'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., questioned Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in a Senate hearing on the company's business practices. The senator focused on allegations from workers and criticism of their interactions with unions but Schultz assured him that "Starbucks has not broken the law."March 29, 2023

