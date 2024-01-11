IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

    Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

  • Video shows Israeli jeep running over Palestinians shot in West Bank clash

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

  • Video shows aid trucks surrounded by crowds near Gaza City

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

  • NBC News get inside look at Hamas 'weapons factory' in Gaza

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

  • Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leaders after deadly attack

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

  • Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages

  • Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

  • Video shows Palestinians searching for survivors after deadly Israeli airstrike

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

  • Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

Speaking on the Senate floor about his resolution to get a report on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the United States is “deeply complicit in what is going on in Gaza right now.”Jan. 11, 2024

