IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    China escalates military exercises against Taiwan

    01:32

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • Macron urges China's Xi to help bring about Ukrainian peace talks

    01:40

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

  • China condemns McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese president

    05:08

  • Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered and transmitted intelligence: report

    01:54

  • Beijing warns Speaker McCarthy against meeting Taiwanese president

    00:52

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say

    01:28

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

    02:44

  • Taiwanese president receives enthusiastic welcome in New York City

    00:49

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • Former Taiwanese leader on visit to China says war must be avoided

    01:04

  • Taiwan president denounces China after Honduras breaks off relations with Taiwan

    01:17

  • TikTok CEO to testify before Congress amid calls to ban the app

    02:18

  • Watch: Xi tells Putin they are making historic changes after Kremlin meeting

    00:44

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07

  • China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

    01:02

NBC News

Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

00:37

Beijing authorities issued a yellow alert warning after sandstorms enveloped the city, depositing thick, grey dust.April 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    China escalates military exercises against Taiwan

    01:32

  • China begins military exercises off coast of Taiwan

    01:54

  • U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China

    03:37

  • Macron urges China's Xi to help bring about Ukrainian peace talks

    01:40

  • U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All