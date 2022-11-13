IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race

    01:03

  • Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

    01:32

  • Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship

    03:15

  • Key Arizona races still too early to call

    03:55

  • Arizona police discover owl during DUI traffic stop

    01:49

  • Engagement ring lost in Texas tornado recovered by local college softball team

    01:23

  • E-bikes, e-scooters injuries multiplying

    01:34

  • Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated 40 years ago

    01:49

  • Florida recovering after Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes

    03:36

  • ‘Tripledemic’ fears mounting as RSV, flu cases rise

    01:27

  • Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills

    03:29

  • Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’

    02:01

  • Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses mental health

    04:38

  • American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield

    28:22

  • Dallas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

    01:45

  • Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers

    01:51

  • Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet

    01:42

  • Chompers the python scares off suspect in armed robbery attempt, police say

    01:33

  • Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site

    01:19

  • Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole

    01:09

NBC News Channel

Sandy Hook memorial opens honoring 26 killed in mass shooting

00:58

The Sandy Hook Memorial opened in Newtown, Ct., nearly 10 years after 20 first graders and six educators were killed in the shooting. The water flow was engineered so that candles and flowers would move toward the tree and circle around it.Nov. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race

    01:03

  • Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

    01:32

  • Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship

    03:15

  • Key Arizona races still too early to call

    03:55

  • Arizona police discover owl during DUI traffic stop

    01:49

  • Engagement ring lost in Texas tornado recovered by local college softball team

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All